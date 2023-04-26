Tobago referendum needed

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - David Reid

THE EDITOR: The political landscape in Tobago is underpinned by the real fear of victimisation.

Whether partisan victimisation exists or not, people are afraid to be identified for and by their political opinions or perceived affiliations.

So to ask the people to say whether they would like to go back to the polls to determine if they support the mandate of the newly formed Tobago People's Party (TPP) is futile. People are afraid to talk, out of fear of victimisation.

If the TPP is really about bottom-up governance and inclusivity, then it seems the moral and ethical thing to do, at the very least, is to have a referendum! Let the people anonymously decide what comes next.

This should be an easy call as the referendum question can be: Do you want an early return to the polls before the next THA elections are constitutionally due?

It’s the fair thing to do, Mr Chief Secretary Farley Chavez-Augustine.

The people voted in your favour overwhelmingly 14 months ago and there is no reason to think they would have changed their minds. Call early elections before the PNM and the IDA and the PDP get the chance to regroup and attack, or before time in office acts contrary to your support.

Referendum or elections? Even if a referendum supports early elections, you do not have to act and you remain in power. Nothing to lose and all respect to be gained.

Prove to the Central Government that the Tobago people are happy with your governance and in so doing, truly shut them and their leader up!

IRIS AMORER

Tobago