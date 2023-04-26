The UWI Arts Chorale and Steel presents Révérence

UWI Chorale and Steel director Jessel Murray -

The UWI Arts Chorale and the UWI Arts Steel present Révérence, a tribute concert, on April 30 at 6 pm at the Church of the Assumption, Maraval.

The event will be co-directed by Jessel Murray and Khion De Las.

Révérence will feature liturgical works by French composers and works inspired by French drama, including operatic and musical-theatre excerpts.

The featured work is the Gabriel Fauré Requiem. Murray, conductor of the requiem, said it is "one of the great three, the other two being the Verdi and Mozart settings." It is an ideal sound for the acoustics of the Church of the Assumption, he said, and he believes the composer would have approved of the colours of the steel ensemble to accompany this choral masterwork.

The UWI arts community lost two of its founding members over the past three years. In 2020, Nervin "Teach" Saunders, founding co-director of the UWI Arts Steel, died.

Sekou McGregor, current captain, said, "Mr Saunders paved the way for many young musicians. His music and legacy will forever live on as his vision and legacy proudly lives on in the UWI Arts Steel,”

Music educator Evette Graham, the first president of the UWI Arts Chorale, died in 2021. Current chorale president Melissa Jimenez says, “We have had time to mourn the loss of Evette Graham, whose impact and legacy will continue to resonate with us for years to come.

"Now, we celebrate her memory, which was one of kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment. Evette will be dearly missed by all who knew her.”

Tickets cost $200 and are available at the Department of Creative and Festival Arts and from members of the participating ensembles.

For more information: e-mail uwi.arts.chorale@gmail.com, uwi.arts.steel@gmail.com or call (868)-272-3232 or 662 2002 x85440/85454.