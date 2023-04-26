Tableland chopping victim named

Andre Charles found chopped to death in Tableland -

A man found dead in a Tableland fruit stall, with his head almost severed, has been identified as Andre Charles, also known as "Kino."

Charles, of Robert Village, South Trace, Tableland, was found along the Naparima Main Road, near Warren Trace around 10.26 pm on Tuesday.

Officers Narace and Khan, who were on mobile patrol in the district, responded to a call from command centre and found Charles’ body.

He had chop wounds to the head and neck.

DMO Dr M Bachan, who responded along with officers from the CIS and Homicide Region III, declared him dead and ordered his body removed to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital pending an autopsy.

Investigators found a blue cellphone, a pack of cigarettes and $80.

Charles' family declined an interview with the media

PC Mathura is continuing enquiries.