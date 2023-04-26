South police find stolen vehicles, parts

File photo -

THE arrest of five suspects in the Princes Town district on Monday has led to the recovery of several stolen vehicles and parts.

Southern Division police, including officers of the Stolen Vehicles Unit, Southern Division Task Force, along with the Princes Town, Barrackpore and Ste Madeleine Criminal Investigations Departments (CID), found them during an all-day exercise on April 25.

Warrants were executed at several garages in the Princes Town district. At one of them, a silver Nissan AD Wagon, with no registration plates, and a chassis number that had been tampered with was discovered.

At another garage in the Indian Walk district, police seized a Honda City engine, which was assigned to a white car reported stolen in Arouca in January.

An engine with a false number, the shell of a silver Nissan AD Wagon, with afake chassis number, along with an assortment of Honda City vehicle parts and a Honda City key fob were also seized.

An Operation Safe Streets anti-crime exercise also took place in the Penal district of the South Western Division from 1-6 pm on Tuesday.

In that exercise, which included the South Western Division, Task Force, Penal CID and municipal police officers, three men – 24, 44 and 53 – were arrested for possession of marijuana.

A fourth suspect has been detained for being in enclosed premises for an unlawful purpose.

Investigations are ongoing into all these matters.