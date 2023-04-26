Sinanan slams UNC's 'highway to nowhere' comments

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan - ANGELO MARCELLE

MINISTER of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan believes that a highway in East Trinidad is "long overdue," and that despite what the Opposition says, it is not "a highway to nowhere."

Sinanan was speaking in Parliament during the debate on a motion for acquisition of land for a public purpose, which was later passed.

The Churchill Roosevelt Highway extension to Manzanilla is set to be further extended from Cumuto junction to the Toco main road. Because of this, some residents have had to give up their lands.

Sinanan said it is the first time in the country's history that this ministry has formally vested the lands prior to the completion of construction.

"It is the level of accountability and transparency that I have brought to the ministry," he said.

Sinanan said a highway improves people's standard of living, creates opportunities and a better society, adding that this project "didn't just come out of a hat."

He said the Opposition has often called this a "highway to nowhere," but that when "the highway was being continued all the way to San Fernando, going through Couva, Chaguanas and all those areas, the government did not take hat stand that the highway is going to nowhere."

He said people in the East deserve a highway as "they suffer the inconvenience of spending long hours in traffic jams."

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram clarified that the original extension project "began in the forest and ended in the forest," which is why it was referred to as a highway to nowhere.

He added that the project will drastically increase deforestation in that part of the country.

Sinanan later apologised to the Speaker for "letting (Ratiram) waste 45 minutes (of speaking time).

"Sangre Grande, Valencia, Manzanilla, Guaico, Balandra, Rampanalgas, Toco, Matelot, Sangre Chiquito – all those areas are somewhere," Sinanan said.

He was puzzled that the UNC "continued to spread this rumour" when in 2020, the party got 10,900 votes in the general election from Cumuto/Manzanilla, and 7,300 from Toco/Sangre Grande.

"These are people. These are some of your supporters. They are real people living in a real place.

"Elections will come around just now...I want Sangre Grande to send a strong message to them."