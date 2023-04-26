Seven officers charged a month after 'thieving cops' videos go viral

AT the end of an investigation just over a month-long, seven police officers assigned to the Eastern Division Task Force have been charged with misbehaviour in public office and perverting the course of justice.

The investigation stemmed from videos that circulated on social media in March showing officers allegedly stealing money from businesses that ran illegal gambling dens.

The officers were first arrested on April 14. All but two were released on April 30.

The two who were not released, PC Cleon Smith and Insp Deyal Ramlakhan, were each charged with misbehaviour on April 30 for corruptly receiving $12,297, which was part of $31,338 seized from a bar as part of an investigation into illegal gambling. They were each granted $250,000 bail then.

A police media release on Tuesday evening said all seven were charged with one or both charges. After their release last week, all seven were asked to return to police custody on Monday and were charged on Tuesday afternoon. The media release did not say whether the men were granted bail or when they will appear in court.

Ramlakhan, along with acting Cpl Shaheed Khan and PC Davanan Ragbir, was charged with misbehaviour in public office for corruptly appropriating $27,693, which was seized as an exhibit during an exercise.

Ramlakhan was also charged jointly with PC Macai Joseph and Smith with corruptly appropriating $12,297, which was seized as an exhibit during an exercise.

Smith and Joseph were jointly charged with conspiring to pervert the course of public justice for knowingly and wilfully making false written statements to implicate a victim in a criminal investigation involving the operation of an illegal gaming house.

Ramlakhan, Ragbir, Smith and PC Rayon Charles, were charged with misbehaviour in public office for corruptly appropriating $38,500, which was seized as an exhibit during an exercise.

Ragbir and Smith were charged with perverting the course of public justice by making false written statements to implicate a victim in a criminal investigation involving the operation of an illegal gaming house.

Ramlakhan, PC Jason O’Souna and Smith were charged with misbehaviour in office for corruptly appropriating $11,339, seized as part of an exhibit during an exercise.

Smith faces an additional charge of perverting the course of justice by knowingly and wilfully making false written statements to implicate a victim in a criminal investigation involving the operation of an illegal gaming house.

In March Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher ordered an investigation into the videos of officers allegedly taking money from at least five businesses with illegal gambling dens in Sangre Grande, Biche and Mayaro areas.

The Professional Standards Bureau (PSB), led by Snr Supt Suzette Martin, investigated the officers. Her team included Supt Montrichard, ASP Birch, Insp Guy and Cpl Joefield.