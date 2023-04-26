Scotiabank Charity Golf tees off on Friday

Chloe Ajodha watches her shot at the 2019 Scotiabank Charity Golf Tournament, St Andrew's Golf Course, Moka, Maraval. FILE PHOTO - Angelo Marcelle

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 21st Scotiabank Charity Golf Tournament tees off on Friday at the St Andrew's Golf Course, Moka, Maraval, at 9.30am.

Fifty-two teams will be in action, with funds being donated to Scotiabank’s Breast Cancer Fund. Traditionally, breast and cervical cancers have been the beneficiary, but Scotiabank has expanded its focus with emphasis being placed on the importance of early screening for all types of cancer.

The 18-hole tournament, which will utilise a better-ball Stableford format, will feature live scoring and exciting prizes including range finders, watches, GPS devices, Amazon Echos and more. The prize-giving ceremony is set for 4.30pm.

Early registrants will benefit from coaching sessions with renowned local golfing coach Christopher Richards, next week.

Scotiabank also expanded the tournament this year to include another social impact element, with students from partner NGOs receiving introductory golf sessions on Thursday with coach Anthony Benny, where the will learn the basics of the game and key skills and techniques.