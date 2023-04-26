Reginald Dumas: Chief Sec's outburst could affect Tobago's quest for autonomy

Reginald Dumas

RETIRED HEAD of the public service Reginald Dumas says THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine’s call for the Prime Minister to stay out of Tobago’s affairs could potentially thwart the island’s attempts at achieving greater autonomy.

On Sunday, in an op-ed posted on his Facebook page, Dr Rowley said Augustine and his executive, who launched the Tobago People’s Party on April 17, did not have the mandate of Tobagonians and as such should call an election.

He said if Augustine and his team wanted to be taken seriously by the central government and Tobagonians, he should “make an arrangement to have an early election.”

Rowley noted the chief secretary and his executive were elected members of the Progressive Democratic Patriots when the party took control of the assembly after winning the December 6, 2021 THA election.

But he believes they have now “created a situation where the business of the executive of the Tobago House of Assembly has ended up in the hands of a self-serving group of independents, who, while under no legal requirement to resign their positions, have no mandate from the people of Tobago.”

In a post on his Facebook page on Monday, Augustine told Rowley to stay out of Tobago people’s affairs.

He also played a video clip of Rowley telling listeners that even as Prime Minister, he had no remit in the affairs of the THA.

Augustine, in a comment accompanying the clip, declared, “Well just mind yuh damn business then.”

On Wednesday, Dumas, alluding to Rowley’s clip, told Newsday Augustine should not have addressed him with such strong language.

“If Farley wanted he could have said, ‘You (Rowley) say you are going to stay out of Tobago people’s business. How come now you interfering in Tobago people’s business. Remember your promise Prime Minister? Everybody would have understood.

“Furthermore, what message are you sending to young people when you have complained about bad behaviour. When children hear that, ‘Mind yuh damn business,’ don’t you expect them to follow in your footsteps, not just in regard to Rowley but generally.”

Dumas also noted Augustine has long been clamouring for internal self-government for the island.

“To get that you have to go through the central government, which is headed by Rowley. So, if you cuss out Rowley now……it may very well stay there until he is good and ready.

“Now, you have given them an excuse in saying ‘Mind yuh business.’ So I eh go mind Tobago business. Let Tobago business lie down there.”

The Constitution (Amendment) Tobago Self-Government Bill 2020 and the Tobago Island Administration Bill 2021 are currently before a parliamentary Joint Select Committee.

Dumas argued greater autonomy for Tobago could never be debated unless the legislation is brought before the Parliament.

He contends Rowley should never have said he intended to stay out of Tobago people’s business.

“You are the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. You can’t stay out of Tobago business. He has a party and he is the head of the party. It is not possible for you to stay out.”

Political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath also believes Augustine should have used softer language to address the Prime Minister

“The language could have been better,” he said.

But Ragoonath said Rowley’s call for Augustine to call a THA was empty.

“Legally, there is no reason for them to do so and Farley and they need to time to set up their party before they call an election.

“So it is an empty call at this point in time because no reasonable leader will want to go to an election without the party being stabilised and the party is not yet stable, not yet registered so it is an empty call.”

On Tuesday, the Innovative Democratic Alliance described Augustine’s behaviour as “foolish and outrageous.”

In a statement, the party said, “This is not ‘good’ Tobago upbringing nor is it in keeping with the office of the highest serving public official in Tobago which you hold.”