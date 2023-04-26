Race for Premier I 50 over playoff spots climaxes on Saturday

All four round six matches of the TT Cricket Board Premiership I 50 Overs Tournament on Wednesday, have been called off because of continued rain and wet outfields.

This means the race for the final three playoff spots will go down to the wire and would be decided after the final preliminary round matches on Saturday.

There, table toppers Clarke Road United (13 pts) face off against second-ranked Central Sports (ten pts) at Invaders Grounds in Felicity.

Clarke Road are unbeaten after six rounds, winning four of four matches played. All round five matches last Sunday and round matches six on Wednesday were abandoned because of rain.

Central Sports have won three from four and remain in the hunt. However, tied on ten points with Central Sports are Queen’s Park Cricket Club I (QPCC I) and Comets Sports Club, who are third and fourth respectively.

Both teams carry a lower net run rate than Central Sports but can still shake up the standings on the final day. QPCC I play host to Comets at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on Saturday.

Fifth-placed PowerGen welcome sixth-ranked QPCC II to Wilson Road Grounds in Penal while lowest-ranked teams Preysal Sports Club (one pt) and Victoria Sports Club (one pt), clash at Barrackpore.

All matches bowl off from 10am.

After Saturday’s matches, the top team automatically advances to the final. The second and third-placed teams then do battle on Sunday, to determine who gets a title shot.