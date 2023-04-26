Port of Spain city workers to get back pay by May 31

File photo of the President of the Amalgamated Workers Union, Michael Prentice, leads workers of the Port of Spain City Corporation in a protest outside City Hall in Port of Spain. - Jeff Mayers

THE Amalgamated Workers Union is relieved that daily-paid workers of the Port of Spain City Corporation are set to receive back pay by May 31.

The union's general secretary Cassandra Tommy confirmed this to Newsday.

The only public-sector workers represented by this union are sanitation workers employed by the city corporation.

In August 2022, the union accepted a four per cent wage increase offer from the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), Dr Daryl Dindial.

The union signed off on collective agreements for the periods 2014-2016 and 2017-2019

Tommy told Newsday the union was told back pay will be organised soon in an e-mail on Monday.

But she still believes it should have come sooner.

"This was supposed to paid a very long time now. We were the first union to sign off on the four per cent (offer). Why should the government pay eight months later?"

She said she is hoping the government "sticks to its word, because your word is your honour.

"We have it here in black and white that we should get our back pay no later than May 31, 2023.

"There is a sense of relief for our membership."

She said there are currently 1,500 daily-paid workers under the union.

It also represents factory workers at the Bermudez Biscuit Company; funeral attendants and drivers at Belgrove's Funeral Home; cooks and counter-staff at Royal Castle; and clerks and cleaners at the East Side Plaza and New City Mall in Port of Spain.