Olera Heights water problem being addressed

WHEN IT RAINS... Residents of HDC’s Olera Heights, San Fernando line up to fill water containers as those on the upper floors complain that they’re not receiving a supply owing to broken-down water pumps. - Lincoln Holder

EFFORTS are under way to rectify water problems being experienced by some residents at the Housing Development Corporation's (HDC) Olera Heights apartments in San Fernando.

On Monday, some of the affected residents told the media they had not received water in their apartments for weeks.

On Wednesday, resident Shelly Ann Samuel-Saunders said the HDC and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) were trying to fix the problem.

On Monday, Samuel-Saunders and other residents identified the problem as one functioning pump at a nearby tank farm. They said the farm has three pumps.

When all three pumps are operational, water is supplied to all floors in the apartment buildings.

Each of these buildings has seven floors.

Samuel-Saunders said up to now, apartments from the 5th to 7th floors are still not getting their normal water supply.

But she added that residents will give HDC and WASA time to continue working on the problem and see what happens.

"We need water. We deserve water."

In response to questions from Newsday about Olera Heights, WASA said there was a recent problem at its Chacon Street booster in San Fernando.

The booster has been repaired and is now back to full operation.

WASA added there may also be a problem with the internal pump system supplying the Olera Heights apartments.

"This is, however, under the control of HDC."