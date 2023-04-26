New Tobago Chamber head to tackle debts to contractors, crime

NEW president of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Curtis Williams says outstanding payments to contractors and suppliers are among several issues the organisation will tackle over the next year.

Last year, it was revealed that the THA owed contractors over $390 million. But Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the contractors would be paid the “true value of their work” and not the amounts in their contracts.

In a television interview on August 10, 2022, Augustine warned, “I am only paying contractors the value of their work. So in instances where we saw inflated invoices, where we saw invoices for works that are incomplete, you are only going to be paid the value of the work that was done – the true value of the work that was done.”

He blamed the former PNM-led administration’s pre-election spending for the THA's exorbitant debts.

In an interview on Tuesday, Williams said while some suppliers and contractors have said some payments are being processed, the issue remains largely unresolved.

He added contractors have asked for the matter to be addressed.

“A couple of the members indicated to us, a couple of things that they want us to work on during this term, because they are hurting, is payment to suppliers and contractors.”

Also on the front burner, Williams said, are the land licence regime; the need for increased airbridge flights during peak periods; improvements in technical/vocational skills training in the education sector; and crime.

Of the latter, he said, “Crime has become one of the big-ticket items. It is not big in Tobago as yet, but it’s affecting us in Trinidad and has the potential to affect us here.”

The CEO of MI4 Security Services Co Ltd and CAJ Business Group Ltd, Williams was elected chamber president unopposed at the organisation’s AGM on April 17.

He replaced Diane Hadad, who resigned last December after serving for several years.

Williams, a member of the chamber since 2003, said the organisation will seek to establish stronger ties with Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) to facilitate greater airlift during peak periods.

He said the chamber learnt this Easter weekend was challenging for many stakeholders.

“Easter, according to some of our colleagues from the hotel sector, compared to other Easters, was not as exciting. This one was a little bit challenging, especially with bookings and transport on the airbridge.”

On the other hand, Williams said there was no problem with air transport during the Tobago Jazz Experience.

“The THA had conversations with them (CAL) and so there were no major transportation issues per se, because I, too, travelled over the Jazz weekend, and it was seamless. There were empty seats on my flight coming across to Tobago on Saturday.

“CAL put on additional flights and we were able to take advantage of those additional flights.”

Williams said ongoing conversations with CAL were a must going forward.

“I think the conversation with CAL definitely is important. We must have that continuous dialogue with CAL and the Port Authority to ensure we have those seamless trips in terms of moving people coming in internationally and otherwise.”

Additional ferry sailings also helped, he said.

Williams also responded to Augustine’s announcement that the Tobago Jazz Experience, which has essentially been run by the THA over the years, will be revamped to encourage greater private-sector involvement.

“That is excellent. It is moving away from putting business to the THA, and there are private-sector people who are willing to partner with the (Tobago) Festivals Commission, being a star event on the calendar. So we more than welcome that and we are looking to see how that initiative can be rolled out.”

Williams said the organisation, over the next 12 months, will also look to expand its membership. At present, there are about 40 active members.

He said there is a perception that the organisation is only for “big boys.”

“We need a diverse membership. So we are on a drive to look at the micro-businesses in Tobago and how best we can attract them."

Williams has not yet met with Augustine and his team but expects to do so some time soon.

“I met the chief secretary at a function and I did mention to him that we are looking forward to a courtesy call to his team." The chamber wants an idea of the THA's plans for development.

"The business community can partner with them to get some of these initiatives off.”