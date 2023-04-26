NCRHA's free pet spa a hit

Mark Griffith (left), animal health assistant, treats a scalp injury on Kiki, a four-year-old Bichon Frise with her owner Natascha Ramcharan looking on during the NCRHA Veterinary Hospital at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex's free spa day for pets on April 26. - Jeff Mayers

ORIGINALLY scheduled to begin at 9am on Wednesday, the North Central Regional Health Authority's (NCRHA) free pet spa day kicked off around 7.30am, as there were already several people waiting with their pets at that time.

The event was held to commemorate World Veterinary Day, April 29.

It took place at the Veterinary Hospital carpark at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

Scores of pets, including dogs, cats and some guinea pigs, were treated to fur blow-outs, brushing/de-shedding, paw-cleaning, nail-trimming and ear-flushing.

NCRHA CEO Davlin Thomas praised all veterinary staff, saying the turnout and feedback to the event "was more successful than we expected...

"It really is a testimony to the staff and the team that works here...Keep up the great work."

He said the team found it necessary to provide these services as there is a strong correlation between animals and human well-being.

"Even if indirectly, (it engages) the health and well-being of the human being (by) ensuring that we keep the pets well and fulfil that whole wellness cycle of the individual...And that's really the genius of this.

"As a force of good health, we could not resist."

He said the NCRHA will be paying even more attention to the veterinary services provided there, adding that he hopes the event can become an annual one.

In addition to the animals being groomed, pet owners were also given advice on animal health and general care.