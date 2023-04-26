National Schools Basketball Championships on Friday

In this file photo Fatima Under-17 basketball captain Jedaiah King attacks the basket. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Schools Basketball Association (TTSBA) will host its National Schools Basketball Championships on Friday and Saturday at the Southern Regional Indoor Arena, Pleasantville, from 9am to 5pm. The association hailed the revival of schools basketball, with the the youngsters set to compete in the champions of champions, for the first time in a decade.

The association said this is an opportunity for the winning teams of the four competing zones to further display their excellence. There zones involve 1,000 children in the sport, which the TTSBA says shows growth in schools' basketball over the last six years,

In the north boys' zone, Fatima College will represent all three age groups after going undefeated for the entire season and capturing all titles, led by head coach Garvin Warwick.

Mucurapo East secondary will represent in the north girls' division, while Holy Name Convent Port of Spain will carry the girls' north open flag.

In the boys' east zone, Holy Cross College will represent in both the U-15 and U-17 age groups, while Hillview College, under coach Christopher Jackson Charles, will try to bring the U-20 championship home to the East.

North Eastern College will represent the East in the open female category.

The South-Central Zone, which was one of the key zones that the association was able to revive, will see St Benedict’s College represent in both the U-15 and U-20 boys' divisions while Pleasantville Secondary will represent the boys' U-17 and the girls open. Fyzabad Secondary will represent the girls’ U-15 category.

Scarborough Secondary will compete in the U-15 boys and the open female categories. Bishop’s High Secondary will be coming for the national titles in the U-17 and U-20 categories.

President of the TTSBA Allison Bastien was happy to rekindle the national championships. She said, “It took a lot of work and effort to get us where we are at today. We are excited to know that the nationals are back under my watch and rest assured, 2024 will be even bigger and better. We must thank our sponsors bmobile and NLCB for coming on board to support our championships.”