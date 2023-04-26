Moonilal: Land acquisition an 'emotional' issue

Dr Roodal Moonilal . File photo by Jeff K Mayers

MP for Oroupuche East Dr Roodal Moonilal has asked the government to be mindful that the process of land acquisition is an emotional one. Because of this, he said, the government should ensure this process is done smoothly and swiftly.

He was speaking in Parliament on Wednesday during the debate on a motion for acquisition of land for a public purpose, which was later passed.

The Churchill Roosevelt Highway is set to be further extended from Cumuto junction to the Toco main road.

Moonilal said while Sinanan praised himself during his contribution, "which he is entitled to," this process is "fraught with administrative difficulties, legal obstacles, political issues...

"Don't forget land acquisition in this country led a citizen to go and sit down on the road and starve for 30 or 40 days...It is an emotional issue because the people you are dealing with."

He said many of the people involved in this particular process are no longer alive.

"And in many cases, there are many ongoing disputes in the court..."

He said it's not as simple as it being "a great day and we are so happy to be here," as Sinanan's comments suggested.

"This begins negotiations with persons and estates...Care must be taken."

He said he understands the importance highways play in commercial and industrial development, as well as income generation and distribution.

"These are capital goods and they are very, very important."

He said many people have had "horrible experiences" with the time it takes to reach settlement stages and asked Sinanan to reflect on that.

He said he understands the trauma as he once worked on an oversight committee on land acquisition.

"People hurt when they have to give up their lands for the State."

He said they must be properly compensated.

"Time frame is a critical factor," he said.

Sinanan later said that people have already begun to receive payments.