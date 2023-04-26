Met Office discontinues yellow alert

File photo: A woman struggles with her umbrella as she exits a car on Independence Square, Port of Spain during heavy rainfall.

THE Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Office (Met office) has discontinued its adverse-weather yellow alert.

In a release issued at 5.48 am on Wednesday, the Met Office said settled conditions now persist and although light to moderate rain may continue in various locations, the chance of isolated thunderstorm activity has significantly reduced. This is because atmospheric conditions are now “less favourable.”

The Met Office warned people against walking or driving through floodwaters.

On Tuesday flooding was reported in several areas throughout the country. Videos circulating on social media showed people driving through floodwaters, leading to their vehicles being swept away in at least three separate incidents caught on camera.

In 2022, three people died after being swept away by floods, in separate incidents.

The Met Office advised people to monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.