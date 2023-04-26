Man chopped to death in Tableland

File photo -

SOUTHERN Division police are investigating a homicide in the Tableland area.

A man, whose identity is still unknown, was found with chop wounds in a fruit stall in the district on Tuesday night.

Around 10.26 pm, police officers Narace and Khan responded to a report and found the body of a man of African descent lying along the Naparima Main Road, near Warren Trace.

DMO Dr M Bachan, who responded along with officers from the CIS and Homicide Region III, declared the man dead and ordered his body removed to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital pending an autopsy.

PC Mathura is continuing investigations.