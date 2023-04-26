It Runs in the Family at Naparima Bowl

FOR lovers of humour, funny theatre comes to the Naparima Bowl on April 28 and 29.

That is when the raunchy, It Runs in the Family, will make its south debut.

It is a production of Wey! Productions, which is known for its ridiculously comedic Tom, Dick and Harry and Well Better Than We.

Directed by award winning Debra Boucad Mason of Dis Little Piggy Is Tired fame, the Ray Cooney farce will run for two nights on Friday and Saturday, with both shows beginning at 8 pm.

It will feature a stellar cast of, Kearn Samuel, Arnold "Pinny" Goindhan, Wendell Etienne, Nicholas Subero, Patti-Anne Ali, Paula Hamilton Smith, Gervais Aleong, Shevonne Metivier, Rachel Bascombe, Reena Christian, Rachel Elcock, Keshala Mahabir and Kevon Brooks.

Made for audiences 16 plus, the show takes a hysterically entertaining look at fidelity and paternity when a new baby is welcomed to the family.

It’s mummy’s baby and daddy’s maybe, is the underlying cause for confusion.

The unravelling comes when Dr David Collymore is suddenly confronted with a paternity suit as he anxiously preps in the hospital common room to deliver the biggest conference speech of his career.

All hell breaks loose when a hysterical youth, an accidental tranquilliser and aloo pies are added to the fast-paced chaos to get the riotous romp that is, It Runs in the Family