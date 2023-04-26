Impressed with tennis players and facility

An aerial view of the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua. - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: Last Sunday, I went to see the final of a professional tennis tournament in Tacarigua in a world-class exclusively dedicated tennis facility.

I am aware that this world class tennis facility is the realisation of part of the vision of a past administration of the local Tennis Association, so hats off to our country for this accomplishment.

The tennis itself was simply fantastic.

I was able to see at close range, the 2021 Junior Wimbledon finalist perform right here at home. He went through at least ten shirts in this one match. We stopped counting. His opponent, who is a little older, gave an amazing display of grit and resolve.

I would also like to pay a huge mark of respect to science generally, whose continuous improvements in the technology for the manufacture of tennis shoes enabled two pairs of them to withstand what these two tennis players put them through in just one match.

Another professional tennis tournament is currently underway at the same venue, which by the way has an indoor facility, so play goes on despite the weather that I am observing outside right now in the middle of our dry season.

If there is anyone reading this who happens to be an aspiring professional athlete, in any sport, you can get a glimpse at close range of what is actually involved in becoming a professional athlete by going down to Tacarigua and taking it all in. The admission is free.

Anyone who is an aspiring professional athlete, in any sport, and who has the opportunity (sadly, not everyone does) to go and observe but does not, would be doing himself or herself a huge disservice.

MARK WEBSTER

Former TT Davis Cup player