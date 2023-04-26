Holistic education to steer youth away from crime

THE EDITOR: It is of great significance that a position document was drafted by Caricom leaders to highlight their concerns over the issue of crime and violence. What this proves is that apart from governments, crime is everyone’s business.

Social solidarity is related to social cohesion and is predicated on the idea of a well-integrated, functioning society where all have been socialised into shared norms and values.

What are the basic norms and values we as a country would like to be known for and to practise?

Basic ones such as honesty, generosity, loyalty, justice, courage, self-control and wise decision-making that can transmit to our social capital in terms of investment opportunities, a safe and welcoming society, healthy and wholesome families and communities where all can exist in peace.

Reform of our education system is a must so as to empower citizens and better enable their socio-emotional development, recognising that the social and emotional development of the child is just as important as their technical and academic achievements.

The education system in any country entails interaction between the parent, teacher and the child. One does not exist without the other, and one cannot thrive without the other. We all must do our part.

Understanding and addressing the educational needs on the physical, psychological and spiritual levels is essential in helping our young children to discover their true potential. "If you educate a man in mind and not in morals, you are educating a menace to society," said US president Theodore Roosevelt.

All sectors and institutions must work in cohesion to ensure equitable access to services for rehabilitation and reintegration into society when addressing mental health issues which are linked to domestic violence, other forms of violence and crime.

Parents need support and education. But firstly, parents also need to be proactive when it comes to their style of parenting. The main questions they must ask are, "What kind of person (in terms of character) do I want my child to become', and, 'what am I doing to make this happen?"

A possible solution to address these issues is a programme offered by an NGO, Communities Alive Education and Training. The programme is called Alive to the World.

Alive to the World is an educational tool designed to help students from five-18 to discover, appreciate and assimilate universal values, and incorporate them into positive attitudes and behaviour, so they may lead healthy, happy and stable lives, both in the family and within their communities.

Its aim is integral human development and involves self-knowledge, respect for others and the pursuit of a purpose in life.

The programme covers the topics of the VCCE curriculum as well as the main themes of HFLE curriculum of the Ministry of Education. If you are interested in this programme, more info can be accessed at: communitiesalivett@gmail.com or visit the website, www.caettt.com.

Tonia Leacock-Gooding

Via e-mail