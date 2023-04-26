Glenn Roopchand's passion at Arnim's Art Galleria

Twin Island Dance -

Passion: A Tribute to Glenn Roopchand opened at Arnim's Art Galleria on April 24.

A media release from the gallery said, "Born in Santa Cruz in 1952, Glenn Roopchand (May 10, 1952-July 5, 2022 ) was apprenticed at an early age to the legendary Carlise Chang, designer of the national flag and Coat of Arms. With Chang, Roopchand developed skills in painting, mural design, stage design, and Carnival costuming. He augmented this practical training by enrolling at the John Donaldson Technical Institute, earning a diploma in graphic design. He won a scholarship to the prestigious Pratt Institute in New York, took classes at the Art Students League and later did his bachelor's degree at Montclair State University. He taught at El Dorado Senior Comprehensive School for several years before migrating to the USA with his wife and two children."

Both in the USA and in Trinidad, Roopchand fashioned for himself an important artistic career that built on the legacy of Chang and preserved several important ideas from that Independence era. He was a particularly important presence on the local art scene for over 40 years, exhibiting frequently, inspiring colleagues and younger artists, and publishing catalogues of his work that remain invaluable for future generations, the release said.

He articulated in many public discussions philosophies that underpin his work: the feminine principle, the concept of the soul, and the importance of rhythm. Most of all, he espoused that love of country and of art as a means of expressing that love. His long association with a venerable art tradition, his restless decorativeness, his use of actual simulated textures, and his commitment to testing archetypal forms like Man with the Hammer, Caribbean Queen and others are drawn together in his work to create a unique Caribbean vision that is both ornamental and profound.

The exhibtion runs until May 12 at the gallery, 27 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain. Opening hours are Monday-Friday 9 am-6pm and Saturdays 9 am-4 pm.

Private viewing will be accommodated via appointment only, the release said.

For further info or to book an appointment call 714-4550, 301-3216 or e-mail arnimsartgalleria@gmail.com