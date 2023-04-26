CourtPay system has me stressed

File photo of the Hall of Justice.

THE EDITOR: Kindly allow me space in your publication to express my utter frustration and dissatisfaction with the Judiciary’s CourtPay system as it pertains to the processing of child maintenance payments.

Prior to the pandemic, payments were made directly to the courts. However, the CourtPay system is now the means by which we operate.

When logging into the CourtPay portal, a notice pops up stating that three-four business days are required for the Judiciary to process payments and send them to the recipient’s bank.

Processing used to take one day, but for several months now, payments have been taking eight-14 days to reach my bank account.

According to the notice posted on the CourtPay portal, the Judiciary says it is implementing a new system. However, it has been over eight months of inefficiencies and delays.

Is the Judiciary understaffed or is it lacking proper training in the department? How can this system be so challenging for the staff to implement?

I have been waiting on a payment that was made on April 11. As of April 24, nothing has been sent across to my bank.

Every month I have to call and e-mail the Judiciary for money that is owed to my household. Having to run them down for child maintenance is frustrating and demeaning.

I would like someone from the Judiciary to address this matter and explain why the CourtPay service is so poor.

C THOMAS

Chaguanas