Cabo Star out of commission from June 5-16

File photo of the MV Cabo Star as it arrived at the Port of Port of Spain yesterday after diverting its course in response to a distress call near Grenada. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

THE TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Inter-island Transportation Company Ltd (TTIT) has said the MV Cabo Star cargo vessel will be out of commission from June 5-16.

In a statement, the TTIT told truckers and other users of the cargo service the vessel will be taken out of service to undergo planned maintenance work alongside the harbour in Port of Spain.

It added the work is necessary to ensure the vessel’s optimum performance and the safety of all passengers, vehicles and personnel.

The vessel is expected to resume normal operations on June 17.

In the meantime, the company said, it has implemented measures to ensure cargo requirements are facilitated.

Additional sailings of the Cabo Star are scheduled for June 3 and 17. On both days, the vessel will sail from the Port of Port of Spain at 1pm and depart the Scarborough Port at 10pm.

During that two-week period, vehicles up to 7,000kgs will be accommodated on the Buccoo Reef and APT James. Overloaded vehicles and others with extensions will not be allowed on board.

The company also said owing to space limitations, no cargo will be stored at the port, and flatbed operations will stop during the period.

It added no dangerous cargo or livestock will be transported on the Buccoo Reef and APT James. During the absence of the Cabo Star, priority will be given to the transport of food. Vehicles without an accompanying driver will not be allowed on the passenger vessels (Buccoo Reef, APT James and Galleons Passage).

At the Port of Spain ferry terminal, trucks and other vehicles will be required to park within the terminal yard to access the vessel(s).

All ticketing and check-in processes will take place inside the PoS ferry terminal building. At Scarborough, all systems will remain as they are.