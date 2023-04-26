Boys II Men closes Jazz Experience

Boys To Men, the main act, performs in Jazz International Night Dwight Yorke Stadium on April 23. - David Reid

KINNESHA GEORGE HARRY

Legendary American R&B group Boyz II Men brought the curtains down as they distributed roses at the 2023 edition of the Tobago Jazz Experience – the return.

After a three-year absence owing to the covid19 pandemic, the Tobago Jazz Experience (TJE), the island’s signature entertainment event continued in earnest with the International Night at the parade grounds of the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet under the theme – Much More than Music.

Young and old gathered on Sunday as the voices of the group comprising Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morris and Nathan Morris filled the air. They belched out hits after hits such as – On bended knees, It’s so Hard to say Goodbye, and End of the Road, causing those gathered to get off their seats, assembling stageside.

Grammy-award winner Mikayla Victoria Simpson – Koffee performed Toast, Rapture and Pull Up much to the anticipation of the hundreds gathered. She was later presented with a pictured plaque of herself by local renowned artist Shomari Richardson.

The event, which was attended by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his wife, and other members of his executive, got off to a slow start but eventually picked up significantly as the evening progressed even as organisers stuck to a stiff time schedule for the artistes.

There was a mixture of artistes from Trinidad such as Vaughnette Bigford and Band, and a few known Tobago-based entertainers such as singers Qua the original, Stephanie Joseph and Stori time. But it was the Mason Hall artiste, Sharon Phillip, who stole the show in her “good panties” as she switched into three different outfits during her half-hour time on set. She began her performance with an African-inspired gown which she designed.

Earlier in the day, Boyz II Men spoke to the media at a brief press conference at Stone Haven Villas. The trio shared their excitement over being a part of the event. Nathan said they were anticipating the show as with more than 30 years in the business, it is still surprising to see how people respond to them and their music.

“The way the world changes every day it is kind of difficult to be focused on any one thing, so, to have people be focused on our music and still make it a part of their lives is always surprising because there is a different reaction everywhere we go but you would think that being out so long the reaction wouldn’t be as powerful but they definitely move us every time.”

Wayna said while social media might be the go-to platform for the formation of many music careers today, Boyz II Men’s longevity in the game is due to meeting fans face-to-face worldwide.

“We cultivated enough of the world throughout our careers to go to places that we’ve been before so when it came time to go and promote, we actually went to those places, we shook hands, we kissed babies, we stood in councils and many conferences like this and it’s been something that was bred in us.”

He added: "Nowadays with social media, it really is a poke to get people to see that we are still around but what we did in those places, when we go back people receive us in the same way because of the nostalgia and they are able to touch us.”

Questioned about lasting lessons the team has learnt through this journey, Stockman said it starts with having patience, resolve and most importantly having contact with their audience.

“At the end of the day nothing beats contact of spirit to spirit, and that’s really what good music touches, its energy and until the Government or whoever creates artificial intelligence that synthesis that, this would never go out of style. To be able to stand in front of the people who love your music and sing right in front of their faces, no auto-tune, and no help from any cyber technology or anything like that, we still have spirits to feed. When I am singing to you, I am evoking that energy and you are receiving it, and that is something that is very important to music.”