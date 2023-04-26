Bocas Children’s Bocas Lit Fest Storytelling Caravan rolls on

Children with mascot Dragonzilla at the Lopinot caravan. -

The NGC Children’s Bocas Lit Fest Storytelling Caravan has returned after a three-year break caused by the covid19 pandemic.

Its beloved Dragonzilla mascot and professional storytellers entertain and inspire children at ten locations throughout TT.

During sessions, professional storytellers tell their own tales, then encourage the children to craft a new story based on a suggested title, unleashing and guiding their creativity and inspiring them to value self-expression through the written word in a story-writing workshop.

The Storytelling Caravan started its month-long journey of fun and creativity on April 1 and concludes on April 29 at the annual festival.