Biche Outreach Centre, Grande Enhanced Health Centre closed until Monday

The Biche Outreach Centre and the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre will be closed from 12 pm on Friday till 8 am on Monday, when services will resume.

The Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) said this is to facilitate routine spraying by the Insect Vector Control Division.

During the temporary closure, those seeking medical treatment at the Biche Outreach Centre can do so at the Rio Claro Health Centre. Those in need of the services at the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre are redirected to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

The ERHA apologised for any inconvenience caused and said it is working continuously provide the highest-quality healthcare to its clients.