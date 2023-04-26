AG: Parliament doing well, and autonomy can't be rushed

Attorney General Reginald Armour addresses the Senate, alongside Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne in February. - FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour told the Senate on Tuesday that Parliament was performing better than many other parliaments, but rejected a private motion by Senator Wade Mark to draft a bill on parliamentary autonomy within three months, for a joint select committee to consider and report on.

He said the development of Parliament was an evolution facilitated by a conversation involving careful and thoughtful reflection.

Armour said this was all to take place in line with the Latimer House principles (which advocate the independence of the executive (Government), legislature (Parliament) and judiciary, amid mutual respect for each other.)

"Through it all we recognise that the Parliament of the Republic of TT as an institution is functioning at a significantly improved level over the years and compares very favourably with other parliaments.

"Standing orders have been reviewed, the committee system has been strengthened and is well deployed, IT systems and processes are far advanced. Parliament is alive, vibrant and well connected to the population."

Armour lauded the fact of regular tours of the Parliament building by groups of schoolchildren and the hosting of successive art exhibitions.

The Red House had been "repaired beyond expectation," he said.

However, he said the Government has not prioritised any notion of full-time MPS nor a parliamentary autonomy bill, because there was so much else to be dealt with, such as trial by judge alone, indictable procedures plus arbitration bills.

"There is lots of work to be done on the legislative agenda."

Armour urged all to look at other jurisdictions, including the Caribbean, and to engage MPs and the Clerk of the House over parliamentary autonomy, even as the Government would eventually consult stakeholders, including the citizenry.

"This Government is committed to building parliamentary autonomy, but I ask in all seriousness that we do not allow the agenda on that very important engagement to be driven in haste or otherwise than to serve the true interest of the strengthening of this Parliament.

"I say with the greatest of respect that three months, which Senator Mark asks for, is to trivialise the importance of the work on which we are engaged."