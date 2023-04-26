A closer look at our country

THE EDITOR: More visitors are expected in 2024. The Commonwealth Youth Games to be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4-11. Carifta Games in 2025.

Yet the working class still struggle to obtain US and Canadian visas. Many are quite willing to venture overseas to work and send money back to help loved ones. But many are denied a visa despite their application fees, paid up front, not being rebated.

The US embassy purchased an expensive property in Maraval. Are they going to build a shed there as well so we can get some shade while we sit and wait and hope for a visa?

The working class only allowed to withdraw a maximum of US$200 per day...if at all.

An untidy and smelly capital city called Port of Spain.

Homeless people line the pavements in the capital.

Endless potholes, broken pavements including in the nation's capital.

Old buildings falling apart, taken over by stray animals and the homeless – their walls now open urinals. A haven for secret trysts. Mayors come and mayors go, nothing is done to improve the city.

Guns, violence, home invasions, students fighting one another, students fighting other students' parents.

Caricom heads of government meet in the untidy, smelly capital for talks on the War on Guns.

They should have looked at universeal health care in the region instead of talk on banning assault weapons while doing nothing to stop their illegal flow into criminal hands. Better to talk about making medicine available to all.

Irony of ironies – on the days of the crime talks, "mammy nice chile" was busy shooting up the place and murdering people.

Days after the crime talks, after leaders returned to their respective islands, is shooting and more murders in TT.

Nine policemen on criminal charges.

Pharmacist gunned down in Aranguez, triple murder in Penal.

Arima woman struck by stray bullet while minding her business inside her own house. She lies dead on her bedroom floor.

In Tobago, bacchanal with Trini licensing officers terrorising 'Bagonians. People telling national leaders to mind their damn business.

Talk! Talk! Talk!

For heaven's sake, let’s see some action!

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

Port of Spain