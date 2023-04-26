100 days to Trinbago Commonwealth Youth Games

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, left, greets Commonwealth Youth Games president Dame Louise Martin as TTOC president Diane Henderson looks on during a meeting on Monday at the ministry, Port of Spain. Photo courtesy Ministry of Sport and Community Development -

The Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, the largest multi-sport event in the Caribbean this year, are only 100 days away.

The event gets under way from August 4-11 with over 1,000 athletes and para-athletes, aged 14-18, from 71 Commonwealth nations competing in 99 medal events across seven sports.

Athletes from 71 Commonwealth nations and territories will participate in swimming, athletics, cycling (road race, time trial and track), triathlon, rugby sevens, beach volleyball, and netball’s shorter, faster format, Fast5, which makes its debut at the Youth games with eight women’s teams competing. A fully integrated para-athletics programme will also make its first appearance at the games, with athletes competing in six medal events (three women’s and three men’s events).

Seven venues across TT will host the games, after a carnival-themed opening ceremony on the streets of Port of Spain on August 4.

More than 1,000 people have already applied to volunteer at the games, and registration remains open to members of the local community and from further afield to help support in event operations, media, and hospitality. The local organising committee (LOC) said being part of the volunteer team is an opportunity to inspire a generation and be part of something special.

In a press release on Wednesday, Diane Henderson, president of the TT Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA), and the local organising committee, said: "We are excited to welcome the athletes, coaches, and officials from across the Commonwealth to TT for the Commonwealth Youth Games. The games will provide an unforgettable experience for all participants and spectators across both islands.

“Operational logistics are moving at pace, with additional resource addressing areas such as security and medical arrangements. The sports venues are progressing well in readiness for the first events kicking off on Saturday, August 5."

Henderson said the success of the event is reliant on the support and involvement of TT, and called on people across the region to get involved as volunteers, spectators and ambassadors.

Organisers described the games as "an invaluable springboard for the stars and leaders of tomorrow, contributing to the further development of youth sport throughout the Commonwealth."

Previous athletes to have competed at a Youth Games and gone on to be successful on the global stage include British heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, Grenadian quarter-miler Kirani James and South African middle-distance runner Caster Semenya – all Olympic gold medallists.

Henderson added: "We encourage everyone to join us in making the Youth Games a huge success. This is an opportunity to showcase the best of TT, to demonstrate our wonderful hospitality and enthusiasm, and to inspire our youth to pursue their dreams and achieve their goals."

On Monday Commonwealth Youth Games president Dame Louise Martin and her executive arrived in TT.

Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe met the team on Monday to discuss the games. She said, "We are excited for the games as we count down to 100 (days) from Wednesday. I want to thank the TTCGA for going beyond the call of duty in preparation for TT's first hosting of the games.”

To get involved in the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, visit Trinbago2023.com/volunteering or e-mail the Trinbago 2023 Organising Committee for more information: cgaservices@cygtt.com.