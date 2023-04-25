Udecott: Hasely Crawford Stadium to return to 'pristine glory days'

A bird's-eye view of the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Wrightson Road Extention, Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO/JEFF K MAYERS -

The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (Udecott) is promising a return of the Hasely Crawford Stadium "to its once pristine glory days."

Udecottt made the vow in a press release on Tuesday as it gave an update to its $70 million refurbishments works ahead of TT's hosting of the Commonwealth Youth Games, from August 4-11.

Over 1,000 athletes from 71 countries will be arriving in TT to compete in seven disciplines.

Udecott said it has been moving apace since work began on January 16 and the project is well on track to be completed on schedule by June 30.

The Hasely Crawford Stadium is listed to host the athletics events of the games.

Swimming (National Aquatics Centre, Couva); cycling (National Cycling Velodrome, Couva); beach volleyball (Pigeon Point beach); Fast5 netball (Shaw Park Sporting Complex); Rugby 7s (Shaw Park Ground); and triathlon (Buccoo) will be held at other facilities.

Udecott said it was first given a mandate by the Cabinet to assess the state of the stadium.

"A team of engineers, architects and quantity surveyors was mobilised and conducted a conditions assessment, which captured the structural, mechanical, electrical, civil, architectural and plumbing issues which needed to be fixed. Based on the findings a scope of works was developed."

The Hasely Crawford Stadium was opened on June 12, 1982. It falls under the purview of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development and the Sports Company, and has been significantly utilised for the hosting of a number of sporting and cultural events. While maintenance was previously carried out at the facility, Udecott said its physical condition deteriorated. It said the stadium was also severely affected by the harsh marine environment and prevailing winds.

The stadium is expected to be under the spotlight in 2025 when TT hosts the Carifta Games.

Udecott scope of works:

Structural Engineering Works:

Structural Steel bracing;

Hydro blasting and painting to existing steel works;

Ditto (Bleachers);

Removal of existing joint sealant and replacement with new approved sealant to Main Stand and bays of bleachers;

Civil Engineering Works:

Asphalt Works;

Drainage Works.

MEP Engineering Works:

Air Conditioning Installations;

Electrical Installations;

Plumbing Installations;

Elevator and Escalator installations.

Architectural:

Floor, Walls and Wall Finishes, Ceiling Finishes;

Doors and Windows replacement;

Metal works;

Glazing Works;

Painting, Repair & Refinishing Works;

Washroom Accessories;

Scoreboard;

FFE including lockers, shelving and seating refurbishment/replacement;

Joinery/ Carpentry;

Landscaping;

Pigeon proofing.