Trinidad and Tobago under weather yellow alert, not rainy season yet

THE Met Office on Tuesday morning placed Trinidad and Tobago on an adverse weather yellow alert starting from 8.30 am.

The alert is expected to continue throughout today until 10 am on Wednesday.

The Met Office said the current adverse weather affecting the country is as a result of a series of low-level trough bringing Equatorial moisture.

There are reports of flooding in several parts of Sangre Grande, Guaico Tamana, Coryal and Cumuto.

On Monday, the Met Office confirmed that the adverse weather affecting TT is not an indicator that the rainy season has begun.

There is a medium to high (40-70 per cent) chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds in excess of 55 km per hour expected during period of the yellow alert.

These heavy showers can produce intense rainfall in excess of 50 mm and the Met Office warned that such heavy downpours can lead to flash flooding, localised ponding and landslides in susceptible areas.

The Met Office said that soils are near saturation and a peak in activity is expected from mid-morning to early afternoon. The seas may also experience increased agitation owing to strong winds.

On their official Twitter page, the Met Office said there is a medium (40-60 per cent) chance some of these showers could become "heavy and or thundery" especially near Tobago.

This is the fifth yellow alert issued by the Met Office this year but the others were warnings about hazardous seas.

The Met Office warned against wading or driving through floodwaters and advised people to monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.