Tobagonians still need Trinis

THE EDITOR: It is beginning to appear that the THA folks do not want Trinis on the island unless they are invited. It is as if the laws that govern the twin-island state no longer apply to Tobago.

Is it that the THA wishes to rule the island as a separate self-governing entity?

Image is everything. Political image is even more important. Do Tobagonians only want Trinidadians to visit and spend money in their hotels and guest houses and to attend their shows, but nothing else?

Is Tobago suddenly a little private principality? Will we need a visa to enter Tobago? Suddenly, 60,000 people do not need 1.34 million Trinis at all, unless we are called?

But where will the THA's financing come from in order to play dolly-house politics?

Will it be expected that only citizens born and bred in Tobago will be allowed work in special administrative and other capacities?

I am not trying to be facetious but since the 14-1 win over the PNM in the THA elections, there seems to be an of out-of-control euphoria that does not augur well for the island.

There will come a day when, without a doubt, the THA will be able to completely finance itself. Until such time, it would be wise to play at being friendly.

There are beautiful beaches throughout Caricom. Remember the rest of the Caribbean? Beautiful islands with the very same sand, sun and sea? The same coconut trees and everything else?

As we say in local parlance, it have plenty other places to go and wine right down to the ground.

Plain talking is not bad manners.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin