TEMA gets 3 reports of weather damage

Photo courtesy the TT Meteorological Office -

The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has reported three incidents caused by the bad weather on Tuesday.

The Met office issued a yellow-level weather alert from Tuesday until Wednesday morning.

A source at the agency told Newsday the incidents included a fallen tree, blocked drain and a landslide.

“We had a report of a fallen tree on a power line in Les Couteaux; T&TEC was on site to deal with that issue.

"We had a blocked drain as a result of heavy rainfall. URP was contacted to assist in cleaning the drain.

"And we also had a landslide partially on a house in Shirvan. The CERT team was on-site conducting preliminary damage assessments.”

She advised people to listen to news bulletins for reports of landslides. Drivers were asked to exercise caution in all affected areas and use alternative routes to avoid areas prone to land slippage.

TEMA, she said can be contacted at 211 and 660-7489, and updates can be found on its Facebook page at TEMA.