Sister of murdered man urges owners: Don't die for land

File photo/David Reid

The sister of a man believed to have been killed during a property dispute is urging landowners not to be drawn into violent conflicts.

Police said Brian Sargeant, 58, was stabbed to death at Upper William Trace, Five Rivers, Arouca, last Wednesday night.

A 36-year-old Arouca man surrendered to police the next day and remained in custody up to Tuesday afternoon, when he was questioned by police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II.

Police said a file is being compiled and is expected to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for consideration later this week.

It remain unclear whether Sargeant was murdered or his killer acted in self-defence.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday, Sergeant's sister Kersha Sargeant said it was not worth risking one's life for material possessions.

"For those who have property: don't be ignorant when anybody wants to be covetous for your land when your life is concerned. If someone wants to sabotage your land, don't be ignorant by laying your life down for your land.

"Just be a peacemaker and leave the person up to God."

Sargeant said her brother had had several confrontations with the man over the property, and had made reports to the police.

She said she could forgive her brother's killer and felt he was now at peace.

"I forgave him the same day he walked into the (police) station to give himself up.

"I'm not grieving for my brother; he is at rest. He worked most of my life and now he is at rest.

"I am happy my brother didn't kill him, so I'm not grieving or anything."

Sargeant said her brother was a devout member of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Arouca and spent his time tending to crops he grew on his land.

He had no children.

Asked her thoughts on the crime situation, Sargeant said it was unfortunate and blamed how materialistic society had become.