Seven officers to be charged in alleged extortion ring

File photo -

SEVEN police officers were re-arrested on Monday, days after five of them were released and two charged, as the Professional Standards Bureau continues its investigation into allegations of extortion by members of the Eastern Division Task Force.

On April 20, PC Cleon Smith and Insp Deyal Ramlakhan were charged with corruptly receiving $12,297, which was part of monies seized by police. It is alleged that on March 9, the two seized $31,338 from a bar as part of an investigation into illegal gambling. The officers are alleged to have kept for themselves the money and placed in evidence $19,041.

Both men were granted $250,000 bail and will reappear in court on September 26.

On Monday, both men, with their attorneys along with their colleagues were asked to return to St Joseph Police Station for further questioning and possible charges against them. The officers were held as part of an investigation into allegations of extortion made by businessmen in the Eastern Division.