Sagicor shares Magic with Bourg Mulatresse primary school

Members of the Sagicor's Sinanan branch with the principal of Bourg Mulatresse RC Primary School. The branch donated some food hampers for pupils in need. -

Sagicor branch manager Camille Sinanan and her team of advisers supported the Bourg Mulatresse RC Primary School in Santa Cruz via a donation of wireless devices and various numeracy and literacy charts for the children.

This donation was the branch’s contribution to Sagicor Magic (Making A Giant Impact In Children) corporate social responsibility initiative. The project saw members of the sales team working with the school on the pillar of youth literacy and development, a media release said.

The wireless devices will give both pupils and staff the ability to have internet access throughout the school premises, while the charts support the school’s literacy goals.