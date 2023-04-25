Presentation College San Fernando coach eyes T20 crown: Sacrifices paying off

Presentation College San Fernando cricket coach Rydell Ramsaran

Presentation College San Fernando cricket coach Rydell Ramsaran said the sacrifices made by the team are paying off as they hunt their second title of the 2023 season.

Presentation College marched into the final of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Intercol T20 final on Monday and are on course to do the double after claiming the league title in March. “Pres Sando” defeated former champions Hillview College by eight runs on Monday night at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Ramsaran told Newsday, “Winning will mean a lot for the school; a top academic school promoting the sport of cricket and getting top young players to focus on both cricket and education is always a plus."

Ramsaran said the success of the team is owing to several factors. "We have a great structure, we get assistance from corporate, past students and the principal as well as teachers are very supportive.”

What would it mean to sweep the season titles?

“It will motivate the players to understand what it means to win a championship. It requires them to train consistently and always give their best. The boys have been training hard, whether through private tutoring, club training and school training. They are probably training four days a week plus focusing on their academics. So it will be good for them to see their sacrifices paying off by winning the tournament.”

Ramsaran has been coaching the team for the last five years, so he is familiar with the players and have witnessed their maturity over the years to become one of the best teams in school cricket. The level-three coach said his team is one of the more balanced teams in the tournament and predicted further success this season.

Spin was Hillview's undoing

On Monday's match which could have gone either way, Ramsaran said that adjusting to the challenging conditions was the game changer for the south team. “We recognised the pitch was difficult to bat on especially for the slower bowling. We were worried a bit about the rain, but we bowled to a plan and bowled spin throughout the innings. Once we took off the pace from the attack, we know it was going to be a difficult total for them to chase.”

Presentation San Fernando will face the winner of Tuesday night's second semifinal between Presentation College Chaguanas and Fatima, next Wednesday. Ramsaran has already shifted his focus to the final showdown. “Fatima and Presentation College Chaguanas have quality players who can take away the game from you at any given moment so we would have to play good cricket. We respect all our opponents and T20 is a format that can change quickly.”

In the final, Ramsaran hopes to see an improvement in his team`s powerplay bowling and his star batter Khaleem Mohammed prolonging his innings to at least eight to ten overs.