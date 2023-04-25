Not so, Mr Chief Secretary, not so

Farley Augustine -

THE EDITOR: Why are we surprised at the levels of lawlessness in Trinidad and Tobago?

From captain to cook, there is little or no respect for the law. Everyone expects to run afoul of the law, with impunity and to get a bligh.

Those who commit traffic offences are always keen to surmise that law enforcement authorities are wasting valuable resources on petty offences when they should be pursuing more serious ones such as murders and home invasions.

However, I am reminded of the statement by former prime minister and former president ANR Robinson, who said, "Bad habits are gathered at slow degrees, as streams running into rivers, and rivers into the sea."

It is bad enough when ordinary citizens take such a jaundiced view of the law. It is sheer horror when our leaders – who ought to know better and therefore ought to set the right example – demonstrate a wanton disregard for our laws. When this happens, we know we are in serious trouble.

Which leads me to the recent utterances of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. I am referring to his admonition of Trinidad licensing officers coming to Tobago to terrorise drivers. He complained that a recent exercise by the Licensing Division was done without any advance notice to commuters/drivers and the THA. Are we serious?

What next? Will the TTPS issue a news release stating that it will be obtaining a search warrant to search the premises of a suspect and give particulars as to the date and time?

It is patently obvious that in law enforcement, the element of surprise is critical to catch offenders and detect wrongdoing. Moreover, the operations of such agencies must not be tainted by political considerations.

Therefore, it would be wholly inappropriate for the Licensing Division to inform the THA of its intended action. This is to protect both the THA and the Licensing Division. No one is above the law!

Mr Augustine obviously owes the Licensing Division an apology. However, given the track record of politicians in TT, I do not expect one to be forthcoming.

What I do hope is that Mr Augustine as a young and relatively inexperienced politician will view this fiasco as an opportunity to grow and develop in his chosen field and, accordingly, to correct any misapprehensions he may have about his role, functions and responsibilities.

It is a pity that, unlike in some of the more progressive democratic countries there seems to be in the Caribbean an absence of suitable mentors to provide wisdom and guidance to our young and inexperienced politicians.

LOUIS W WILLIAMS

St Augustine