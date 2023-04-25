Judge tells police: Probe sexual exploitation at Coco Reef Hotel

A sign welcomes guests to the Coco Reef Resort and Spa, Crown Point, Tobago. -

WHILE awarding almost $4 million to a hotel manager for wrongful dismissal, High Court judge Justice Frank Seepersad said the claimant should "hang his head in shame" for having facilitated the sexual exploitation of many young women hired at the Coco Reef Hotel in Tobago and for facilitating acts of prostitution.

The claimant also allegedly performed obeah rituals and assisted in hiding earnings from the notice of the authorities.

In a strongly-worded ruling delivered on Monday, the judge ordered that details of the case be sent to the police to investigate whether the claimant and/or a defendant had committed any criminal offence.

The claimant was Eric Feniet, represented by attorneys T Bharath, D Bharath and M Narinesingh, and the defendants were Bella Forms Resorts Ltd trading as Coco Reef Resort (first defendant) and John Jefferis (second defendant) both represented by M George and S Lawrence.

According to the claimant's facts, Feniet was employed at the hotel in 1995 to upgrade its food and beverage department, then became department manager, department director, hotel assistant general manager, and finally hotel general manager in 2002 until his dismissal in 2020. Working from age 26 to 51, he had no written contract but relied upon his good relationship with Jefferis who initially was sole proprietor of the company until his wife took over upon his deteriorating mental health.

Feniet handled "numerous personal affairs" for Jefferis and they shared a position of trust and confidence.

The court heard Jefferis relied on Feniet to handle "matters of a personal nature," apart from resort business, including getting him female company and doing obeah.

"These included caring for the second defendant’s wives whilst at the resort, securing ‘personal assistants’ for the second defendant, arranging female ‘companionship’ for the second defendant, performing 'obeah' rituals for the second defendant, using his foreign bank account for under the radar transfers of US funds, and collecting cash payments from certain guests which were not put on the books."

"The claimant brazenly testified that he arranged escorts for the second defendant and he recruited young, unmarried Indian and African women as personal assistants for the second defendant and these women were expected to have sex with him.

"He also performed bizarre and unorthodox rituals at the second defendant’s behest and used various French bank accounts to transfer money to Cuba for the second defendant." Feniet operated as Jefferis' personal butler and facilitated all the arrangements when the second defendant’s wives and mistresses stayed at the resort.

"The claimant, shockingly, facilitated despicable practices where women were possibly exploited and placed in vulnerable situations as they sought employment.

"He also arranged for escorts in a country where prostitution is illegal."

Seepersad strongly chided this conduct.

"This court feels compelled to register its dismay, outrage and alarm over the various admissions advanced by the claimant, under oath, as he testified that he arranged escorts for the second defendant and hired young unmarried female personal assistants for the second defendant and that these young women were expected to have sex with the second defendant.

"In this jurisdiction prostitution is illegal and it is also an offence to 'hire' out women to engage in prostitution."

Seepersad said the behaviour of Feniet and Jefferis in hiring females for sexual activities with Jefferis may have contravened the Sexual Offences Act.

"By his own admission, the claimant, a foreigner to our shores, hired young unmarried personal assistants, who, as part of their employment, had to have sex with the second defendant.

"These alarming admissions cannot be left unaddressed. Our nation’s women must be cherished, protected and they must be treated with dignity and respect.

"Women are not and cannot be viewed as the 'play things' of wealthy, powerful or influential men and this society must reject their objectification and desist from gender discrimination, gender inequity and female exploitation."

Seepersad vowed firm action against Feniet.

"The claimant should hang his head in shame as in furtherance of his insular concerns and agenda, he may have facilitated the violation of many young women.

"This type of behaviour is despicable and in the circumstances, this court directs that this judgement, the proceedings filed, the witness statements and the transcript of the trial, shall be forwarded by the Registrar of the Supreme Court to the Commissioner of Police, within 30 days of the date of this judgement, for investigation so as to determine whether the claimant and/or the second defendant committed any criminal offence or offences."

Feniet said he was promised US$1,500,000 for death or incapacitation, earnings of US$$500,000 and US$1,000,000, plus a piece of land worth $1.6 million. He said he worked tirelessly to the detriment of himself and his family, in an uphill battle to keep the hotel afloat, with no issues regarding his performance of duties.

Feniet said he was dismissed upon Jefferis' wife taking charge, on alleged grounds of misconduct, incompetence, financial impropriety and unacceptable managerial practices. "The defendants pleaded that the claimant did not perform his duties in a satisfactory manner and (among other things) managed the resort poorly, engaged in financial impropriety, conflicts of interest and that he engaged in inappropriate romantic and sexual relationships with subordinates. This resulted in a host of customer and staff complaints."

Seepersad ordered Bella Forms Resorts (Coco Reef Resort) to pay Feniet damages for wrongful dismissal of TT$165,700 and US$94,787, plus the sum of TT$2,600,000, and pay 75 per cent of the claimant’s legal cost.

"The Registrar of the Supreme Court is hereby ordered to forward this judgement the proceedings filed, the witness statements and the transcript of the trial to the Commissioner of Police within 30 days of the date of this judgement."