JSC meets to discuss food security

Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye. Photo courtesy: Office of the Parliament

THE Parliament's Committee on Public Administration and Appropriations (PAAC) will hold an inquiry on Wednesday from 2.30 pm on food security.

The inquiry takes place at the Parliament's Companion Building, Cabildo Chambers.

The PAAC is chaired by Speaker of the House of Representatives Bridgid Annisette-George

The Parliament's Finance and Legal Affairs Joint Select Committee (JSC) is scheduled to hold a virtual public meeting on Friday from 9.45 am.

The agenda is still to be determined.

This JSC is chaired by Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye.