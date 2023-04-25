House continues debate on Diego Martin, Siparia borough status

The chamber of the House of Representatives. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE House of Representatives will continue debate on Wednesday on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Establishment of the Borough of Diego Martin and Borough of Siparia) Bill, 2021.

The objective of the bill is to upgrade Diego Martin and Siparia from regional corporation to borough status.

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi opened the debate in the House on February 10.

The House will also debate a motion in the name of Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to approve a decision by President Christine Kangaloo on the acquisition of land for public purposes.

That purpose is the construction of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway Extension to Manzanilla Phase One from Cumuto Junction to Toco Main Road, Chainage. The motion covers 32 parcels of land in the Guaico/Tamana area.

This sitting will also see the Prime Minister take questions from the Opposition during prime minister's question time. Under the House's standing orders, this happens at the second sitting of the House each month.

The House is also expected to sit on Friday at 1.30 pm.

This sitting will be private members' day. Private members' days usually happen towards the end of each month. No government business is debated in Parliament on these days.

The agenda for Friday's sitting will be determined when the House adjourns on Wednesday.