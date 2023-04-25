Holy Name, Rio Claro West in Girls Open cricket final

-

Holy Name Convent and Rio Claro West Secondary will meet in the final of the Powergen/Secondary Shools Cricket League Girls Open competition.

At the HKL Aranguez Sports Ground on Monday, Holy Name Convent comprehensively beat St George's College by ten wickets.

Batting first, St George's were limited to 72 for eight from their 20 overs.

In reply, Holy Name raced to the target, closing on 73 without loss from 11 overs.

At Powergen Ground in Penal, Rio Claro West got past Iere High School by six wickets in a tense 10-over contest.

Iere High posted a challenging 80 for four from their allotted overs.

In response, Rio Claro West utilised all sixty balls to get over the line, finishing on 81 for four.

In the quarterfinals: Rio Claro West defeated Barrackpore East by seven wickets; Iere High crushed Carapichaima West by 52 runs, after a strong all-round performance from Mercedes Timothy (67 not out and three wickets); Holy Name Convent beat Scarborough Secondary by nine wickets, with Zakiyah Harrilal (24 not out), Eva Nicholas (3/10) and Jessica Davis (3/16) and Charlotte Mack (2/16) leading the way.

St George's were on a bye.