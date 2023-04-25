Flooding, landslides, fallen trees caused by adverse weather

A man rides through floodwaters on Picton Street, Sangre Grande on Tuesday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) reported a series of incidents occuring during the yellow-level weather alert on Tuesday.

There was one reported incident in the north-west region where a tree fell in Upper Santa Cruz at Sam Boucaud. Saw operators were dispatched to deal with the issue.

Another tree fell in the east on Toco Road which took down power lines and was blocking the road; at the time the fire service was there waiting for TTEC. Another tree fell on lines in Euroze Trace, Biche.

There were also 12 reports of flash flooding, two reports of residential flooding and a landslide in the east. The flash flooding took place in Sangre Grande at Good Hope Street, Picton Road, Neeranjan Street, Ramdass Street, Adventist Road, Roopsingh Street, Ojoe Road and the Eastern Main Road, near the Manzanilla gas station, and Sangre Chiquito; Cunapo Southern Main Road; Mayaro at Union Village and Naparima Mayaro Road, Bristol Village (in the teak).

Residential flooding happened on the EMR near Sangre Chiquito, in Rio Claro at Union Village, and Sangre Grande at Mandilon Road. The landslide partially block the roadway near Big Bay San Souci on the Paria Main Road.

In the south-west region, there were 13 incidents – nine reports of street flooding, three of house flooding and one landslide.

The street flooding happened in Siparia at August Joseph Road, Coora Settlement Trace – where a house flooding and landslide also occurred – and Gonzales Road, Penal/Debe at Kay Trace, Mendez Village; Crawford Trace, Penal Rock Road, Egypt Main Road near Mervyn Cato Drive, Southern Main Road near the indoor sporting complex and Point Fortin at Jattan Trace.

House flooding took place in Santa Flora at Erin Road, Warden Road and Penal Rock Road at Scott Road Junction.

In the south central region, there was a fallen tree at San Salvador Estate Road. The response by TTEC and the DMU was being affected by bees. There were two incidents of residential flooding at Joyce Road in Caripichaima, and a collapsed roof at Cedar Hill, Claxton Bay.

The ODPM urged the public to remain vigilant and to continue to take the necessary action to preserve life and property. It said people should expect flooding in the low lying areas and continue to exercise caution in landslide prone areas.

Those affected by flooding are advised to stay out of flood water as it can pose a drowning risk for everyone regardless of their swimming abilities. The ODPM said the swiftly moving and even standing water can be dangerous for small children.

People are warned against driving in flooded areas as no vehicle can withstand it. People can be swept away or stall in moving water.

The ODPM warns that it is not safe to wade through floodwater as it can be harmful to their health as it is often unknown what is in the water. There may be downed power lines, human and livestock waste, household, medical and industrial waste – chemical, biological and radiological.

Other contaminants that may lead to illness, physical objects such as lumber, cars, or debris, wild or stray animals such as rodents or snakes can also be found in the floodwater.

The ODPM advises people to be sure and listen to news bulletins for reports of landslides. Motorists are asked to exercise caution in all affected areas and use alternative routes to avoid areas where it is less prone to land slippage.

It advised when driving through hilly areas, listen and watch for rushing water, mud or for any unusual sounds. ODPM urged those who live on or near a hillside to inspect their property regularly for any new cracks in walls, tiles and foundations.

The ODPM can be contacted at 511 and 800-ODPM and updates can be found on their website at www.odpm.gov.tt, their Facebook page at ODPMTT, Twitter at ODPM_TT and Instagram at ODPMTTOfficial.