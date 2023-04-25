Flash flooding reported across Trinidad

File Photo -

AS the country remains under a yellow-level adverse weather alert, there have been multiple reports of flash flooding across Trinidad.

On Tuesday morning, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) said affected areas included Picton, Neeranjan, Ramdass, Adventist and Roopsingh Streets in the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, as well as parts of the Eastern Main Road in Manzanilla. In addition – also within that corporation – affected areas are Good Hope Street, Barker Trace, Toco Main Road, Ajim Baksh Trace, Railway Road and parts of Cunapo Southern Main Road.

In the San Fernando City Corporation, the ODPM listed Industrial Lane, Marabella.

In the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation, there was flash flooding in Union Village, along the Naparima Mayaro Road, and Bristol Village.

In the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, only Claxton Bay was listed.

The ODPM later advised drivers to use alternative routes to the Toco Main Road, as a tree fell there.

The adverse weather alert is expected to end at 10am on Wednesday.