Brother of slain Enterprise man: No reprisals from us

Crime scene investigators collect evidence at Gittens Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas, where Umar Alexis was shot to death on Tuesday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Kerron Alexis, the older brother of murdered Chaguanas man, Umar Alexis, 21, says his brother's killers should not expect any reprisal as their fates are in the hands of God.

The Alexis brothers are the sons of central businessman and reputed underworld figure Selwyn Alexis aka 'Robocop' who was gunned down at his car wash in 2016.

Details of the incident up to late on Tuesday evening were still sketchy, but police confirmed that they received a report of a shooting at Bhagaloo Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas, at around 2 pm on Tuesday and went to the scene where they found a silver Hyundai Elantra.

Police said the left rear passenger door and bumper had bullet holes.

Several spent 9 mm shells were also found on the road.

Police spoke with residents who told them Alexis was wounded in the shooting and taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he was declared dead at around 2.37 pm.

Police from the Central Division Task Force, the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III and the Inter Agency Task Force visited the scene as crime scene investigators took photos and collected evidence which included a pair of sandals.

Speaking with reporters at his family's home, the elder Alexis said he was also unclear over the details of the shooting but felt that Bhagaloo Trace was a safe zone.

Alexis also rejected fears of possible reprisals for the murder.

"They have been waiting for a reprisal since my father passed away.

"The police will do their job, maybe who was down there can give you a better picture.

"I have no message to send, that's between them and their God."

Alexis said he was disappointed that a photo of his wounded brother was circulated on social media in what appeared to be the health facility where he was taken.

He added that he was also concerned that a public official posted a photo of his brother after the incident with a caption which suggested he celebrated the death.

He added that neither he nor his relatives intended to leave their neighbourhood and placed their trust in God.

"Man plans, God plans and God is the best of planners. We don't have time to study anybody. God is in charge."

"I'm happy that we fasted for the month of Ramadan and we were able to celebrate Eid."

Alexis said his brother was recently released from jail for a shooting incident but he was unaware of any threats to his brother's life.

He added that his brother was in the process of organising a community football tournament.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.