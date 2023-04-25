Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar immortalized at Sydney Cricket Ground

The names of cricket legends Brian Lara (West Indies) and Sachin Tendulkar (India) have been immortalized with a set of gates named after them at the world-renowned Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia.

Cricket Australia announced on Monday that the names of the legendary pair were inscribed on the gates that visiting teams use to access the field of play. It’s now called the Lara-Tendulkar Gates.

Cricket Australia chose April 24 as the date to unveil the gates to mark Tendulkar’s 50th birthday. This date also signifies the 30th anniversary of Lara’s 277 runs at the venue, his first Test century, achieved in January 1993.

Lara paid tribute to the gesture by reposting Tendulkar’s Instagram post, which thanked the Sydney Cricket Ground for the auspicious recognition.

“Such a special honour at one of my favourite grounds in the world. Having my name there along with my friend Brian Lara is one of the best gifts we could’ve got,” Tendulkar wrote, while Lara reposted the same.

According to cricinfo.com, Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said, “Their feats will no doubt be an inspiration to not only visiting international teams, but all players fortunate enough to walk onto the hallowed turf of the Sydney Cricket Ground, for generations to come.

“This is a fitting and timely gesture by the SCG to recognise Sachin and Brian as two legends of the international game with exceptional records at the SCG.

