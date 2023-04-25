4 murders in Penal, 3 dead in 'execution-style' shooting

File photo -

POLICE are on the scene of a triple murder in Penal, where an 18-year-old is among the victims.

Investigation is also under way into a separate murder which claimed the life of Adesh Heeralal, 28, at Wilson Road, Clarke Road, Penal.

It is not yet certain whether the two incidents are linked.

In the latest incident, at Charlo Village, Penal, several hours ago, three men were reportedly called out of their home by people purporting to be police and each was shot in the head.

A video in circulation shows the three men – Anand Kumar, 42, Kishore Kumar, 18, and Rolly Hosein, 26 – lying face down in pools of blood.

An interim police report said around 4 am on Tuesday, the three were all asleep at their Mathura Street home, with other family members.

They were awakened by a loud knock on their front door and a voice saying, “Police, open the door.”

Before they could answer the summons, the door was broken down and a person wearing mask and a tactical uniform, with a bulletproof vest with the marking “police,” entered.

The “police” asked for all the men living there to come outside.

The three victims were ordered out of the house and made to lie face down on the ground. Several gunshots were heard shortly after.

The suspect and another man dressed in dark clothing escaped on foot.

In a separate incident around 8.35 pm, on Monday, Heeralal, a linesman, was also called out of his home, by someone he knew by an alias. As he got to the front of the house, shots were heard.

His common-law-wife Mortee Bridgemohan told the police Heeralal ran a short distance before he collapsed. He was taken to the Siparia health facility by his father, but was pronounced dead at 9.01 pm.

South Western Divisional CSI officers PCs Moreno and Telesford found two spent 9 mm casings, one projectile and a Samsung cellphone.

The body was removed to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.