Private members' days in Parliament this week

The chamber of the House of Representatives. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THIS week's sittings of the Senate and the House of Representatives, on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, will be private members' days.

The sittings of the Senate and House on these days start at 1.30 pm.

Private members' days usually happen towards the end of each month. No government business is debated in Parliament on these days.

On Tuesday, the Senate will continue debate on a private motion by Opposition Senator Wade Mark on parliamentary autonomy.

The agenda for Wednesday's private members' day sitting of the House is still to be confirmed. This sitting will also see the Prime Minister take questions from the Opposition during prime minister's question time.

Under the House's standing orders, this happens at the second sitting of the House each month.