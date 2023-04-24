Oropouche man shot dead

File photo

DWANE Kern Saunders was shot dead while walking with his common-law wife Akeisha Annmarie Balkissoon in South Oropouche on Sunday night.

Saunders, 30, and Balkissoon were walking along Coker Street around 6.40 pm.

Balkissoon told the police a grey Nissan Teana, registration unknown, pulled up alongside them.

An armed, masked man got out and fired several shots at Saunders, killing him on the spot.

The killer jumped back into the car, which drove off.

Balkissoon was not injured.

A resident who witnessed the crime ran to the nearby Oropouche Police Station and made a report.

PCs Joseph and Patrice found Saunders lying motionless on the footpath in a pool of blood.

Sgt Deo and WPC Mohammed of Homicide Branch Region 3, along with PC Ramnarine and WPC Simon of the CSI, processed the scene.

DMO Dr Rajkumar pronounced Saunders dead and ordered his body removed to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital.

Investigations are continuing into the motive for the killing.