Freeport man killed after car crashes into wall

Ravi Kyle Ali

AN act of kindness to give his friend a lift home on Sunday morning resulted in the death of Ravi Kyle Ali, 24, when his car crashed into a wall at Mission Road, Freeport.

His friend, Kadesh Singh, 20, of Singh Avenue, Freeport, who was the front seat passenger, survived. Singh is now warded at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Ali’s only sister, Melissa said the way her brother died epitomised the life of kindness he lived.

Speaking at the family’s Maingot Street, Calcutta No 2 home on Sunday, Melissa said nothing was too much for Kyle to do. She said he was kind and generous and an act of kindness to give his friend Kadesh Singh a lift to his nearby home resulted in the tragedy.

“He is a person who never blank anybody. He just pick up the boy and they were on their way home and maybe the car run off the road. My father is saying he heard he got a bad drive. Right now we don’t know what happen. We just trying to get through this.”

Ali, who worked with a used-car company, was one of two children for his parents, Imtiaz and Judy Ali.

As he prepared to hold a wake, Imtiaz said he never thought he would lose his only son this early in his life.

“But we could cry, question it, it is what it is.”

He said his son had a lot of plans, including getting married later this year.

His grieving wife Judy said she last saw her only son around 6 pm on Saturday, when he walked out of the street leading to their home to drop off his girlfriend.

“He spent the entire Eid day with me, he and his girlfriend. We eat, we talk, we relaxed. When she was ready to go home, he walked her out to her car. He never came back,” she cried.

The call she received around 5 am, telling her he was dead was not the kind of news she was expecting.

Her husband said after his girlfriend left, Ali met several of friends who did not see him for a long time, since he travelled often

He said Kyle and friends went to Sports and Boy Bar, owned by a relative, where he was playing pool.

Krishna Lalla, of his relatives who was also playing pool and last saw him around 12.40 am on Sunday, said Kyle was sober.

“For all the hours he was at the bar all he drank was two Pilsner. He was not drunk.”

A police report stated that around 4.22 am, a man who was on his way to work saw Ali’s blue Honda Civic which had crashed into a concrete wall near R&C Enterprises along Mission Road.

Both men were still in the vehicle. The man went live on Facebook asking anyone to contact the emergency services as he was not getting through to the 990 number he was calling. That number is temporarily out of service.

Police arrived shortly after and removed a bleeding Singh from the wreckage. Ali was pronounced dead on the spot by DMO Dr Indalsingh who ordered his body removed to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary, pending an autopsy.

Investigations are continuing.